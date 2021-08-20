Two killed, five injured in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Somali military officers

Somali military officers on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia on April 25, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least two people were killed and five wounded Thursday after a suicide bomber detonated a device inside a cafe in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.