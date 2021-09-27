Two Algerian ex-premiers handed new jail terms for graft

Algeria anti-graft protest

Algerian students carry placards as they take part in an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on April 9, 2019. The placard reads in Arabic "... my country is drowning in a sea of corruption". 

Photo credit: Stringer | AFP

By  AFP

Algiers,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.