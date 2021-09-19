Tigray rebels say ready to cooperate with US to end conflict

Tigray soldiers arriving in Mekele on June 29, 2021. TPLF has said it is ready to cooperate with the US government to end a nearly one year-long civil war in Ethiopia.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), an armed rebel group which is fighting Ethiopian national army and  its allied forces in northern Ethiopia, on Saturday said it is ready to cooperate with the US government to end a nearly one year-long civil war in the horn of Africa's nation.

