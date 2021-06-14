Boost for Bitcoin as Tanzania’s Suluhu roots for cryptocurrency

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu who has urged her country to prepare to adopt the use of cryptocurrency.

Photo credit: STR | AFP
cit

By  The Citizen

Bitcoin has received a major boost after Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu urged the country to prepare to adopt the use of cryptocurrency.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.