Tanzania Ports Authority boss arrested for questioning on graft claims

TPA boss Deusdedit Kakoko

Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director-General Deusdedit Kakoko

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
cit

By  The Citizen  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • On Sunday, President Hassan ordered the CAG, Charles Kichere, to investigate how the TSh3.6 billion was embezzled by the ports watchdog.

Dar es Salaam,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.