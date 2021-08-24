Tanzania opposition leader Freeman Mbowe says 'tortured' in custody

Freeman Mbowe.

Tanzania's Chadema party chairman Freeman Mbowe.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, who is on trial on terrorism charges, said in court Monday that he had been tortured in custody and forced by police to make a statement, his lawyer said. 

