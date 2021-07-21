Tanzanian police arrest Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe

Freeman Mbowe

Tanzania’s Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe (centre) arrives at the party's headquarters on March 14, 2020 after being released from Segerea prison in Dar es Salaam.

Photo credit: Ericky Boniphace | AFP

By  AFP

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema and other members were arrested early Wednesday ahead of a planned conference to demand constitutional reforms, the party said.

