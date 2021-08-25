Tanzania gun attack: Five things we know so far

Dar es Salaam. A daring daytime attack in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania has left four people dead.

While details are still scanty, here is what we know so far:

1. The shooting was carried out by a lone gunman at around midday along Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near the French Embassy. The incident happened at the junction between Kenyatta Road and Kinondoni.

2. Police have confirmed that four are dead including the shooter and three police officers. Tanzanian authorities also say that six others were injured in the incident that involved a lone gunman on the usually calm section of the Commercial capital.

"As you can see in that circulating short video clips on social media but our police officers managed to shoot him down, he was holding an SMG,” Inspector General of Police, Simon Sirro, said.

3. According to preliminary investigations, the gunman approached a police shed and shot two officers at point blank range. He reportedly took their weapons after that. He then started shooting in the air, forcing people nearby to run for cover.

4. According to Tanzania's head of police operations, Liberatus Sabas, the incident is not terror-related as many observers have speculated on social media.

However, IG Sirro had earlier hinted at the possibility that the attack could be linked to the insurgency in Northern Mozambique where joint SADC forces are battling jihadists. He noted that Tanzania’s operatives are currently in the neighbouring battling terrorists, who could now be attacking the country out of revenge.

5. While there's a lot of speculation about the identity of the shooter, the gunman is yet to be identified by Tanzanian authorities.