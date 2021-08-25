Nigeria seeks help of retired soldiers to tackle terrorists

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Lucky Irabor

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Lucky Irabor who said retired soldiers will be recruited to help in the fight against terrorists.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.