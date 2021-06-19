Switzerland jails Liberian Alieu Kosiah for murder, rape

A court in Switzerland on Friday jailed a Liberian Alieu Kosiah for 20 years for war crimes.

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A court in Switzerland on Friday sentenced a Liberian to 20 years in prison for war crimes. Alieu Kosiah, a former rebel commander, became the first to be convicted over the country's civil wars.

