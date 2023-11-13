Sudanese peace talks to resume in Saudi city of Jeddah

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said Sunday it will resume peace talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Thursday.

"We received an invitation to go to Jeddah to resume the negotiations," Shams-Eddin Kabashi, deputy commander of the SAF, said in a speech to army officers at Wadi Seidna military base in Omdurman.

"Our delegation will go to Jeddah and begin negotiations on coming Thursday." Sudanese media reported that Saudi Arabia and the United States, which have been mediating the talks since May, set Oct. 26 as the date for resuming the negotiations.

The talks were suspended in July over fundamental differences between the warring parties.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

According to the UN International Organization for Migration, nearly 5.8 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan due to the prolonged conflict between the SAF and the RSF.