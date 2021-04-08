Sudan, South Sudan must settle dispute over oil-rich region: UN

Workers from the Sudanese oil pipeline in the disputed Abyei area reconstruct the line on June 14, 2013.

Workers from the Sudanese oil pipeline in the disputed Abyei area reconstruct the line on June 14, 2013.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Sudan and South Sudan must reach an agreement on the disputed, oil-rich border region of Abyei in order for the UN mission there to conclude, according to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.