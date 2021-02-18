Sudan summons envoy to Ethiopia amid growing border tensions

Sudan-Ethiopia conflict

A man holding a Sudanese flag. Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the country has summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations after tensions between the two neighbours have escalated in recent weeks over border disputes.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the country has summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations after tensions between the two neighbours have escalated in recent weeks over border disputes.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.