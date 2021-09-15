Stench of death: Villagers flee site of Ethiopia mass killings

Tigray war

A woman carries her belongings on her back near the village of Chenna on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Bodies of rebel fighters dot the roads and fields leading to Chenna, a village in the mountains of northern Ethiopia that this month saw one of the most gruesome reported incidents in the country's 10-month-old war.

