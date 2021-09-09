Sudan summons Ethiopia envoy over bodies found in river

Tigray

A boat sails along the Setit river bordering Ethiopia, at Wad al-Hiliou, a village in the eastern Sudanese state of Kassala, on August 11, 2021. Tigrayan refugees who recover bodies washing up on the banks of the river, fear they are evidence of mass executions by government-allied troops in Tigray.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

Sudan summoned the Ethiopian ambassador recently over the recovery of bodies that Khartoum says are deceased Tigrayans from the river bordering Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region, state media reported Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.