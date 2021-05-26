South Sudan starts to draft its constitution

President Salva Kiir

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.

Photo credit: Peter Louis | AFP

By  AFP

South Sudan began Tuesday to draft a final constitution in the aim of cementing a fragile peace almost a decade after it won independence.

