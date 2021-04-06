South Sudan's retired Catholic Archbishop dies in Nairobi

South Sudan's retired Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro

South Sudan's retired Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro. He died in Nairobi on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: File

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


Juba

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.