South Sudan President Salva Kiir dissolves Parliament

This file photo taken on April 14, 2016 shows a billboard featuring portraits of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar displayed in Juba, South Sudan.



Photo credit: CDES | Albert Gonzalez Farran | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In accordance with the 2018 accord, the new assembly will number 550 lawmakers, the majority -- 332 -- from Kiir's governing SPLM party. 

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dissolved Parliament, opening the way for lawmakers from opposing sides of the country's civil war to be appointed under a 2018 peace accord.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Money, power & divorce: Curse of the super rich

  2. South Sudan President dissolves Parliament

  3. ODM, Jubilee lock horns over Bonchari campaigns

  4. Immigration officer Phillip Sitienei shot dead

  5. Covid in Kenya: Over 916,000 vaccinated so far

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.