AU welcomes decision to establish hybrid court in South Sudan

The African Union (AU) Commission on Sunday welcomed a decision to establish the AU Hybrid Court of South Sudan.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc, welcomed "the announcement by the government of South Sudan approving the establishment of the AU Hybrid Court of South Sudan by South Sudan," an AU statement read.

Mahamat further stressed that the decision "puts an end to the delays in establishing the court, transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing institutions in order to bring justice and healing to all South Sudanese".

He also reiterated the commission's strong commitment to supporting the government in ensuring the early finalisation and signing of the memorandum of understanding on the establishment, and reaffirmed the bloc's continued support for the government and the people of South Sudan in pursuit of lasting peace and security.

South Sudan on Friday approved the establishment of the long-awaited African Union Hybrid Court enshrined in the 2018 revitalised peace deal to try war crimes committed during more than six years of conflict.