South African court agrees to hear Jacob Zuma's application

Former South African President Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and State-owned companies, in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019. 

Photo credit: Mike Hutchings | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

South Africa's Constitutional Court has spared former President Jacob Zuma's jail for now by accepting his urgent application, scheduling hearing on July 12.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.