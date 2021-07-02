Battle lines drawn as Jacob Zuma makes last-ditch plea to avoid jail

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019. 

Photo credit: Mike Hutchings | AFP

By  Chris Erasmus

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has made an urgent last minute appeal to the Constitutional Court, which sentenced him to 15 months behind bars for contempt earlier this week, to set aside that sentence.

