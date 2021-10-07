South Africa opposition sparks outrage with 'racist' election posters

DA

Opposition Democratic Alliance posters are seen in Phoenix, north of Durban on October 06, 2021

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's largest opposition party has sparked anger after putting up election posters deemed racially inflammatory in a town still reeling from the killings of dozens of mostly black people during unrest in July.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.