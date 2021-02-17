South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Gianluigi Guercia | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa launched its coronavirus vaccine campaign on Wednesday using Johnson & Johnson jabs, after the rollout was delayed over concerns the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula would not protect against a widespread variant.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.