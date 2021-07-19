New Somalia law seeks to rescue fisheries from looters

Somalia fishermen

Somali vendors offload a catch from fishing boats. Somalia says its lucrative fishing resources will be completely shielded from looters once a new law comes into force.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia says its lucrative fishing resources will be completely shielded from looters once a new law comes into force, and which will provide uniform regulation in all parts of the country.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.