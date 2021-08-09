Somalia PM Roble contradicts President Farmaajo as rift grows

Mohamed Hussein Roble

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hussein Roble on Sunday countered a presidential ban on foreign agreements during the electioneering period, instead suggesting that the executive arm of the government continue to perform its full duties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.