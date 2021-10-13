Somalia asks Kenya 'to respect international rule of law' on border row

Farmaajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Farmaajo.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Somalia's president urged Kenya to "respect the international rule of law" after the UN's top court handed Mogadishu control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday following a bitter row with Nairobi.

