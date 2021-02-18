Six children killed while playing with an old bomb in Uganda

A hand grenade. Six children died and five others were injured after an old hand grenade they were playing with exploded. 

Six children were killed and five others injured in northwest Uganda after an old explosive they found in the bushes detonated as they played with it, police said Thursday.

