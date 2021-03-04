Shooting mars reunion of freed Nigerian schoolgirls with parents

Nigerian schoolgirls

A schoolgirl reacts as she reunites with a family member in Jangebe, Zamfara state, on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Aminu Abubakar | AFP

By  AFP

All the 279 Nigerian schoolgirls released by kidnappers this week were on Wednesday reunited with their parents, in an emotional event overshadowed by chaos and shooting by security forces, an AFP reporter saw.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Catholic doctors say Covid vaccine ' not necessary'

  2. Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Locust crisis calm in East Africa, says Fao

  4. Covid-19 vaccine: First jab to be administered on Friday

  5. Echesa should be arrested, says Chebukati

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.