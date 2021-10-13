Second senior UN official recalled over Tigray war remarks

A girl carries her belongings as she leaves the city following a huge battle going on between Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and pro-TPLF rebels, in Zarima, 140 kilometers from Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 16, 2021.  


Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

The UN Population Fund has recalled its Ethiopia chief, the agency said Tuesday, the second such departure this month following an explosive interview in which both officials complained of being sidelined by UN higher-ups they claimed were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels.

