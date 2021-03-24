Southern African leaders outnumbered EAC counterparts at Magufuli funeral

John Magufuli

Tanzania Police Defense Force (TPDF) personnel carry the coffin of the late President John Magufuli during his national funeral at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania, on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • From the EAC, only President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya was in attendance.
  • Far more leaders from Southern Africa showed up in Tanzania's administrative capital, Dodoma, to bid their counterpart goodbye.
  • Tanzania is a member of the two regional blocs.

The death of a president is a big deal. State funerals held in their honour often see leaders from across the region come together to mourn the departed Head of State. And the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli's requiem mass was no different.

