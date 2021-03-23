Muslim leaders applaud Uhuru for respecting the call to prayer

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the State Funeral of former Tanzania President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Photo credit: PSCU.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Muslim leaders have hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for respecting Adhan, an  Islamic call to prayers, during the requiem mass of the late President John Magufuli in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.