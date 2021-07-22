Rwanda used Israeli spy tech to tap phones of top Ugandan officials: Report

From left to right:  Gen David Muhoozi (Former Chief of Defence Forces), Sam Kutesa (Former Foreign Affairs minister), Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (Former Prime Minister) and Fred Nyanzi (NUP political activist).

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The hacking, according to OCCRP, coincided with Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s visit to Uganda, likely the February 21, 2020 trip for the fourth Quadripartite Heads of State Summit at Katuna border.

Rwanda reportedly wiretapped conversations of top Ugandan officials, according to revelations in the global reporting investigations, the Pegasus Project, published by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

