Qatar offers backing to Libya unity government

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani smiles during a joint press conference with his German counterpart in the Qatari capital Doha on July 4, 2017.

Photo credit: Karim Jafaar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Libya's interim unity government came into being in March -- replacing two rival administrations, one based in the capital Tripoli and the other in the country's east -- to lead the country to elections in December.

Tripoli,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Qatar offers backing to Libya unity government

  2. China steps up support for Africa’s pandemic recovery

  3. Residents return home as lava flow from Nyiragongo stops

  4. Kenya reports 324 new Covid cases, over 953,000 vaccinations

  5. Uhuru to grace national prayer meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.