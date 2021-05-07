Libyans struggling in poverty, chaos 10 years after NATO intervention

Libya protests

Libyan youth block a road with burning tyres in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi on September 12, 2020, as they protest the poor public services and living conditions. 

Photo credit: Abdullah Doma | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Tripoli,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.