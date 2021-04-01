President Samia Suluhu reshuffles cabinet

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan Wednesday appointing veteran diplomat Liberata Mulamula as the new Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Professor Palamagamba Kabudi.

