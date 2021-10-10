President Emmanuel Macron admits France owes Africa a 'debt'

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a plenary session at the Africa-France 2021 Summit in Montpellier, southern France, on October 8, 2021.


Photo credit: Ludovic Marin | AFP

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

Montepellier, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.