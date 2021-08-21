President elect-Hakainde Hichilema faces huge task of reviving Zambia’s economy

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian president-elect for the United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zambia’s President- elect Hakainde Hichilema will have his work cut out as he takes office next Tuesday, following his landslide victory against the incumbent Edgar Lungu.

