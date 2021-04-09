Polls open in Djibouti as veteran ruler Guelleh seeks fifth term

Djibouti's incumbent president Ismail Omar Guelleh (centre) casts his ballot at the Ras-Dika district polling station in the capital Djibouti on April 9, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Voting began Friday in Djibouti where Ismail Omar Guelleh is seeking an all but assured fifth term as president of the small but strategically located nation he has ruled for 22 years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.