One arrested for announcing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's death

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni 

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni prepares to cast his ballot at the Kaaroh high school polling station in Kiruhura, Uganda, on January 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The arrest comes after Mr Museveni, 76, directed security forces ‘‘to locate very quickly’’ and arrest those who had been spreading fake news about his death. 

Police have arrested one man from Luweero District in central Uganda over offensive communication after he allegedly circulated falsified news that President Yoweri Museveni had passed on.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 6 dead as pro-Zuma protests intensify

  2. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  3. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  4. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  5. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.