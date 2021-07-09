Museveni warns social media users spreading fake news of his death

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has through the Covid-19 pandemic era witnessed an alarming rise in misinformation especially across social networks.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has directed security forces ‘‘to locate very quickly’’ and arrest sources of fake news regarding his presumed death. 

Related

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.