Nigerian boarding school confirms 121 students held by gunmen

Kaduna students Bethel Baptist School kidnapped

Shoes of abducted boarding school students lie on the floor after 140 boarding students of Bethel Baptist School were kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria, on July 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kehinde Gbenga | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kidnapping for ransom has become common in Kaduna and many other states despite the efforts of security agencies. 
  • No fewer than 1,680 students have been seized by marauding gunmen in the past five months. 

Lagos

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Assassins of Haiti president were 'professional' mercenaries

  2. Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

  3. PRIME When pushed to the wall, she bites the bullet

  4. MSF suspends aid operations in parts of Tigray

  5. Kenya rubbishes report on relocation of elephants from UK

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.