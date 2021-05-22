Nigeria's top army commander killed in air crash

Ibrahim Attahiru

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria on January 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Nigeria's army chief, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has been killed in a plane crash, officials say.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.