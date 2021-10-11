Nigeria deploys US fighter jets to tackle spiralling insecurity

A-29 super Tucano fighter jet.

A-29 super Tucano fighter jet. Nigeria is planning to acquire M-346 multirole aircraft to intensify the fight against terrorists. The acquisition of fighter jets was approved by US ex-President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Pool
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.