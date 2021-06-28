Ethiopia hopes Somaliland port terminal reduces dependence on Djibouti

Berbera port in Somaliland

Berbera port in Somaliland. A new container terminal opened at the port is expected to be a major trade gateway for landlocked Ethiopia.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A new container terminal opened at Berbera port in the semi-autonomous Somaliland region is expected to be a major trade gateway for landlocked Ethiopia.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME How power tussles during transitions claim casualties

  2. PRIME Fresh row over ballot papers printing tender

  3. PRIME How Knec exam order could fuel school dropout

  4. Ruto: Time for tribal alliances long gone

  5. New Somaliland port terminal brings hope to Ethiopia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.