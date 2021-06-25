Somaliland, DP World expand Berbera Port, unveil new terminal

Berbera Port in Somaliland.

 Berbera Port  in Somaliland.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

The government of Somaliland and DP World, a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions, have inaugurated a new container terminal at Berbera Port.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases

  2. PRIME Lissu: I’m waiting for President Suluhu to call me back

  3. Blow for Uhuru, Raila in BBI case

  4. Somaliland, DP World expand Berbera Port, unveil new terminal

  5. Africa's world-leading example on single-use plastics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.