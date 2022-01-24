Mutinous soldiers arrest Burkina Faso president: security sources

Burkina Faso coup

A man crosses through burning barricades in Ouagadougou during protests against President Marc Christian Kabore on January 23, 2022. Mutinous troops arrested the president on Monday.

Photo credit: Olympia De Maismont | AFP

By  AFP

Ouagadougou

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.