Ecowas warns Burkina Faso military against coup attempt

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Ecowas has warned the military in Burkina Faso against any attempt to oust the democratically elected government.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has warned the military in Burkina Faso against any attempt to oust the democratically elected government, amid reports of a possible coup.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.