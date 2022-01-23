Burkina Faso beat Gabon in dramatic shoot-out to reach quarters

Bertrand Traore

Burkina Faso's players celebrate after winning their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Gabon at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 23, 2022.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After there was no scoring in the extra half-hour, penalties went all the way to sudden death and Lloyd Palun became the third Gabon player to miss his kick before Ouedraogo took the Stallions through.
  • The 2013 runners-up will face Nigeria or Tunisia in the last eight.

Limbe, Cameroon

