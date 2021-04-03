March of the mummies: Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Mummy

A mummy of ancient Egyptian king.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The mummified remains of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens will be paraded through the streets of Cairo Saturday, in an eye-catching royal procession to a new resting place.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.