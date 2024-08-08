Kenya now seeks to sell Haiti’s culture to the world

Just a few months after sending police to Haiti, Kenya is now promoting the culture of the war-torn country to the world to demonstrate its solidarity in restoring peace.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Dr Korir Sing’oei, in a joint briefing with Mr Edward Muito, Chief Information Officer of Africa4Haiti (A4H), emphasised Kenya’s dedication to supporting Haiti.

"Kenya remains committed to our medium-term plans, including continued support in security, governance, and development initiatives. We look forward to a stable and prosperous Haiti in the long term," Dr. Sing’oei stated.

Kenya and Haiti share a long-standing bond rooted in mutual respect and cooperation in the multilateral arena.

This relationship was formalised in September 2023 with the establishment of diplomatic relations.

A cornerstone of this partnership is Kenya's involvement in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, underscoring its unwavering dedication to global peace, stability, and the principles of the United Nations.

Haiti holds a unique place in the African diaspora's history as the first country in the Americas to abolish slavery and the first independent nation in the Caribbean. Haiti's successful revolt against colonial powers in 1804 became a beacon of hope and inspiration for liberation movements across Africa and the world.

"Africa and Haiti share deep historical and cultural ties," Mr. Muito noted.

"We must honor and strengthen these connections. Haiti's resilience and courage continue to inspire us, and it is this shared legacy that drives our commitment to supporting Haiti in its current challenges."

A highlight of this collaboration is the upcoming Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival, scheduled for August 24.

Dr. Sing’oei announced that the event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and A4H, is more than just a celebration.

"It is a demonstration of our solidarity with the people of Haiti and our commitment to their progress and prosperity," he stated.

The festival will feature a series of activities designed to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Haiti and Africa, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. These activities include musical performances by renowned artists from Haiti and Africa, and cultural exhibitions showcasing Haitian and African art, crafts, and cuisine.

It will also involve panel discussions on historical, cultural, and socio-economic ties between Haiti and Africa and a theatrical play titled "Arise," depicting the resilience and spirit of the Haitian people.

There is also a plan to launch an A4H Podcast, a platform dedicated to discussing the challenges and opportunities in Haiti and the broader African diaspora.